US urges all stakeholders to maintain peace, stability along LoC

Washington: The US is “closely following” the events in Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian government scrapped the constitutional provision that accorded special status to the state, a senior official has said while urging all stakeholders to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control (LoC).

Without naming Pakistan, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus on Monday told PTI, “We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control.”

“We are closely following the events in Jammu and Kashmir. We take note of India’s announcement revising the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and India’s plan to split the state into two union territories,” Ortagus said when asked to comment on India’s decision to revoke special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir.

In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs briefed the envoys of the P5 nations — the US, the UK, China, France and Russia — about Indian government’s decision to scrap Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two union territories.

Pakistan has condemned and rejected the Indian government’s move on Jammu and Kashmir and vowed to exercise “all possible options” to counter, which it called, India’s “illegal” and “unilateral” step. The State Department spokesperson noted that India has described the actions in J&K as “strictly an internal matter”. She, however, expressed concern about alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are concerned about reports of detentions and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with the affected communities,” Ortagus said.