US Navy aircraft with 11 aboard crashes in Philippine Sea: military

Tokyo: A military aircraft with 11 people aboard has crashed into the Philippine Sea while en route to an aircraft carrier, the US said today, the latest accident to hit its armed forces in East Asia.
“A United States Navy aircraft carrying 11 crew and passengers crashed into the ocean southeast of Okinawa,” a statement from the Navy said.
“Personnel recovery is under way and their condition will be evaluated by USS Ronald Reagan medical staff.”(PTI)
