US First Lady Melania Trump arrives at govt school to attend ‘Happiness Class’

New Delhi: US First Lady Melania Trump arrived at a government school in south Delhi on Tuesday to attend a session of the ‘Happiness Class’.
She was greeted by young students, who garlanded her and also applied ‘teeka’ on her forehead. (PTI)
