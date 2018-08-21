US dollar ends cheaper against rupee

Mumbai: The US dollar ended cheaper against the rupee at 69.81/82 per dollar but the pound sterling finished higher at Rs 89.61/63 at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here today.
Following are the Interbank forex and FBIL rates :
(In Rs per unit) Unit Interbank FBIL Reference US Dollar
69.81/82 US Dollar 69.6668 Pound Sterling
89.61/63 EURO 80.2478 Euro
80.44/46 Japanese yen (100) 63. (PTI)
