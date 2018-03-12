Urdu Deptt hosts lecture on ‘Art of Translation’

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Department of Urdu, University of Jammu, on Monday organised a thought provoking lecture of Prof. Abul Kalam, former HoD Urdu Mulana Azad National Urdu University Hyderabad on topic ‘Art of Translation’.

Prof Shohab Inayat Malik, HoD Urdu University of Jammu presided over the programme while Dr Chaman Lal, Dr Farhat Shamim, students and scholars also attended the programme.

In his thought provoking lecture, Prof. Abul Kalam described translation a difficult art, where translator has to be bilingual. “In Urdu there are only 10 or 12 books written on the Art. Some of them has been published from Pakistan translation is important in the sense that it is related to literature and civilisation. In Urdu from the very beginning the literature has translated the books from other languages,” he said. Kalam discussed the contribution of Fort Willam College, Delhi College, Scientific Society, Anjuman-e-Tarreqi Hind and National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) where a large number of translation has been made in Urdu. He elaborated that Art and Craft of Translation has been the better off any language, literature and culture.

In his presidential address, Prof Shohab Inayat Malik congratulated Prof Kalam for his thought provoking lecture and requested him to bring valuable book on the Art and Craft of Translation.

The proceedings of the programme were conducted by Dr Chaman Lal, Assistant Professor of the Department while vote of thanks was presented by Dr Farhat Shamim.