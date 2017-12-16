‘Upset’ BJP calls urgent meet; Sat assures to take up matter with CM

HOLIDAY ON BIRTH ANNIVERSARY OF MAHARAJA

JAMMU: A day after STATE TIMES reported about the PDP led dispensation disregarding the popular sentiment about declaring September 23 as State holiday on account of the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said that it has called for an emergency meeting here to discuss a strategy against the matter.

“It is unfortunate that the government has not mentioned the September 23, as holiday (in the 2018 State calendar released by the GAD on Thursday). We are strongly against the move. We have called an emergency meeting in Jammu to chalk out the strategy in this regard,” BJP’s state president Sat Sharma told a Srinagar based news agency.

Sharma said that BJP had already informed the government to declare September 23 as holiday. “BJP ministers in the State cabinet were also exerting their influence on the Chief Minister for declaring a State holiday on the Maharaja’s birth anniversary, but it is unfortunate that government has not shown any seriousness in it. We will take up the matter seriously with Mehbooba Mufti,” Sat Sharma said.

He said that if there could be a holiday to pay respects to Shiekh Moh-ammad Abdullah, why can’t there be a holiday on the birth anniversary of Hari Singh? We don’t believe that the last Dogra ruler was an autocrat. Hari Singh was a democratic leader and even the NC has recognized it,” he said.

The BJP leader said that there is anger against the party leaders in Jammu region for failing to declare holiday on the birth anniversary of late Dogra ruler of the State, Maharaja Hari Singh.

He called for providing justice to all the communities of the State without differentiating on the basis of religion, region, caste and creed. “Declaring a State holiday on his birth day would honour the “emotions and sentiments of Dogras and the public at large in J&K,” he said. The controversy got triggered after the State Legislative Council adopted a resolution in January that called upon the government to declare 23 September as a public holiday. The resolution was moved by former minister and BJP MLC Ajatshatru Singh, grandson of the late Maharaja.

Senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh had already wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in this regard.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) had lambasted the BJP for nor raising the issue with People’s Democratic Party, its coalition partner in the State.

National Conference had also demanded state holiday on birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh on September 23.

NC Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana had said: “People of Jammu demanded holiday on September 23 (Maharaja Hari Singh’s Birthday) in unanimity and I strongly support it and have made this clear on the floor of the Legislative Assembly also.”

He had said the people of State live in peace because of State Subject Law introduced by Maharaja in 1927 and the land reforms introduced by Sher-e-Kashmir.