UPSC recommends 66 more candidates to civil services

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission has recommended 66 more candidates, who were in the reserved list, to different civil services, an official statement said today.
The result of the 2017 civil services examination was declared on April 27. As many as 990 candidates were recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service, among others, against 1,058 vacancies.
The commission was maintaining a consolidated reserve list in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under the respective categories.
It has now recommended 66 candidates, who include 48 General, 16 OBC, one SC and one ST, to fill up the remaining posts based on the civil services examination, 2017, the statement issued by the UPSC stated.
A list of these 66 candidates is also available on UPSC’s website http//www.upsc.gov.in. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Felt tremendously sad about Kelly Marie Tran’s bullying: John Cho
I get scared easily, says Shraddha Kapoor
Imtiaz Ali brings out the best in every actor, love to work with him: Pooja Hegde
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Cirque De Soleil give breathtaking closure to LFW Winter/Festive 2018
I always feel like an outsider: Shruti Haasan
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper