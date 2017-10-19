Uproar over Diwali spending in Ayodhya; no word on Haj subsidy

BLUNT BUTCHER

As Diwali festival has taken off with much fan-fare and unprecedented enthusiasm in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, pseudo seculars and some fundamentalists among otherwise liberal Muslims in India are beating chests over Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath making the festival of lights official.

Believe reports, a record for lighting 1.71 lakh diyas is expected to be set at 6:30 PM during the Maha Aarti on the banks of the Sarayu River. The previous Guinness record has been set for 1.5 lakh diyas. In a grand welcome, Ram, Lakshman and Sita descend from a helicopter at Ram Katha Park. This Diwali is being celebrated in Ayodhya to give boost to religious tourism.

1.71 lakh diyas on the banks of Sarayu River have created uproar. And, those taunting the move of Adityanath are conveniently and deliberately ignoring that the world’s most powerful political executive, the US President Donald Trump celebrated this Diwali in the Oval Office at the White House a day ahead with several Indian-American members of the administration. The pseudo seculars also forget that Diwali is a global festival with ten countries celebrating it with the same fervour as Indians do.

Nepal, Sri Lanka, Great Britian, Thailand, South Aferica, Tobago and Trinidad, Canada, Singapore, Japan and Surinam are among the countries where Diwali is celebrated for several days. Cities including Leicester, Birmingham and Manchester light up and London’s Trafalgar Square is usually the site of a big, fat Diwali party. Diwali is a special festival in Trinidad and Tobago with official holiday. Japanese celebrate Diwali by going out into their gardens and putting up colourful lanterns and decorating trees. Places of worship get new wallpaper and the indomitable spirit of the locals comes to the fore as they look as the festival as a time of prosperity, progress, happiness and longevity.

The critics of mega Diwali in Ayodhya have main objection with tax-payers’ money being spent on a religious function. Watch television chat-rooms and critics can be seen yelling over the celebrations currently underway in Lord Rama’s birthplace, which is literally reminding of the scenario when the Lord must have arrived to his kingdom after 14 years of Vanvas.

How can pseudo liberals be so hypocritical by not saying a word against hundreds of crores of rupees being shelled out as subsidy to Haj pilgrims?

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) coordinates the Haj arrangements, in consultation with Haj Committee of India (HCOI) and Consulate General of India (CGI), Jeddah. Besides sending 546 officials on deputation every year that include Coordinators, Assistant Haj Officers, Haj Assistants, Doctors and Para-medical staff for rendering assistance to the Haj pilgrims, the Ministry of Civil Aviation supervises the Air Charter operation during Haj period and deploys officials for support in Saudi Arabia to assist in embarkation and disembarkation of pilgrims.

Ministry of Civil Aviation provides subsidy for air travel to the pilgrims through the Haj Committee of India. The amount on air travel charged per pilgrim during Haj 2014 was Rs. 35,000 whereas the actual air fare ranged from Rs. 63,750 to Rs. 1,63,350 depending on the embarkation point in India. For Haj-2015, an amount of Rs. 42,000 was charged as airfare from each pilgrim performing Haj through HCOI.

The Haj subsidy is being provided notwithstanding the fact that the holy Quran in verse 97 in Surah 3, Al-e-lmran ordains:

” 97. In it are manifest signs (for example), the Maqam (place) of Ibrahim (Abraham); whosoever enters it, he attains security. And Hajj (pilgrimage to Makkah) to the House (Ka’bah) is a duty that mankind owes to Allah, those who can afford the expenses (for one’s conveyance, provision and residence); and whoever disbelieves [i.e. denies Hajj (pilgrimage to Makkah), then he is a disbeliever of Allah], then Allah stands not in need of any of the Alamin (mankind, jinn and all that exists).”

While the subsidy continued for decades, no one in the secular brigade raised any objection. However, the Supreme Court directed the Centre (quoting Verse 97 of the holy Quran) to progressively reduce the amount of subsidy so as to completely eliminate it within a period of 10 years.

Have the pseudo seculars any moral authority to question Diwali spending in Ayodhya, which is essentially a move to promote religious tourism?