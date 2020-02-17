Uproar in UP Assembly as SP members raise issue of alleged threat to Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Opposition Samajwadi Party members on Monday raised slogans in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly over the issue of alleged threat call to their party chief Akhilesh Yadav, leading to brief adjournment of House proceedings.

As soon as the House met for the day, Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary raised the issue demanding immediate discussion on the matter, but Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit did not allow.

At this, SP members raised slogans, derailing the Question Hour.

The Chair then adjourned House proceedings for 30 minutes.

Yadav had recently claimed that he had received a threat call and a message from a BJP leader after a youth shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at one of the gatherings he was addressing.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had made the claim while addressing a function at his party office in Kannauj on Saturday.

“There is a threat to my life from a BJP leader. I have received a threat call and a message from him. I have saved the message in my phone and will address the media in this regard in Lucknow in a day or two,” he had said.

Yadav was addressing party workers on the rising inflation in the country, when a youth from the crowd interrupted him and asked him what he planned to do about it if he returned to power.

The SP chief asked the youth to come closer as he was not audible .

At this, the youth shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and Yadav questioned him whether he has any association with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Following the incident, Yadav claimed there was a threat to his life from a BJP leader.

“Just two days ago, a BJP leader has threatened me and now today, this man was trying to jump inside the security cordon. He would have taken my life. What action will you initiate against him and under which act you will book him,” he had asked. (PTI)