Uploading of service bio data on official websites reviewed

JAMMU: Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kanta Devi on Saturday convened a meeting of Nazirs of Sub Divisional Magistrate and Tehsil office to review the progress made regarding uploading of service Bio data on official websites.

The meeting was informed that 90 percent uploading of the date has been completed and works are underway to upload the remaining data by December 20.

ADC exhorted upon officials to ensure that required data is uploaded on the official website by December 20, 2017 and directed the Nazirs to not to draw the salary for the month of December without completion of this process.