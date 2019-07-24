Upholding Dogra pride, honour most sacrosanct pledge: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

CHENANI: With the baggage of mistrust carried by BJP having become murkier and cumbersome, the people were impatiently waiting for early announcement of Assembly Polls in the State, said Harsh Dev Singh JKNPP Chairman and former Minister. “Upholding Dogra pride and honour is the most sacrosanct pledge of Panthers Party. Those who were swayed by grandiloquent promises and seductive slogans had seen through the real face of the saffron party and were desperately waiting to teach their mandated leaders a life-time lesson,” said Singh while addressing a series of public meetings at Chenani, Basht, Sira, Marothi villages of Chenani Constituency.

Making a mention of unwholesome compromises made by BJP for power-sake during coalition rule including those on Articles 370 and 35A, Harsh said that herculean efforts would have to be made to strengthen multiple dents inflicted upon Dogra honour by these self-proclaimed ‘Champions of Jammu’.

Pointing towards lengthy list of compromises made by State BJP on nationalist issues, Harsh said that its leaders in J&K had caused the greatest disappointment to their own supporters as well by abandoning its age-old principles. He said that several other obnoxious overtures of saffron flavoured Government in J&K included abandonment of Sainik Colony Project in Kashmir in view of ex-servicemen symbolising Indian nationalism, shelving of separate KP Township project in Kashmir on dictates of separatists, re-naming of Hari Parbat as Kohi-e-Maran, Bahu-Fort as Shahabad, introduction of Kashmiri language as a subject in Jammu Colleges, refusal to grant Dogra certificate, division of Jammu region into Pir-Panjal and Chenab Valley region as indicated in AoA, compensation to NOKs of stone-pelters and terrorists, refusal to grant ex-gratia to martyr soldiers, dilly-dally tactics over eviction of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis illegally settled in Jammu, allocation of all 10,000 posts of SPOs sanctioned by the Union Govt in favour of Kashmir besides utter discrimination against Jammu Youth in appointments to Government jobs especially by PSC.

With State BJP’s having lost its credibility in Jammu region, it is NPP alone which can fill the void and provide an alternative to people of Jammu region said Singh, adding that, “Give us a chance and we shall prove as true soldiers of Jammu.”