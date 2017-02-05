Dear Editor,

I, on behalf of the residents of Janipur Housing Colony, Jammu want to bring to the notice of Education Deptt. that the Govt. Girls High School (GGHS) Janipur is functioning for the last about more than 12 years and is providing education nicely to about 300 students. After 10th class, the students belonging mostly to poor families have either to travel to Govt. Hr. Sec. School Paloura (GHSS) on foot which is about 2 kilometers away from the colony or at Govt. Hr. Sec. School Parade Jammu on Metador. There is a great rush of passengers in the Metadors in the peak hours of morning and similarly on return in the evening. Students in general are facing great difficulty in this regard. Residents of the colony have brought this problem to the notice of higher authorities (Education as well as concerned MLAs of Jammu West) from time to time but so far no attention has been paid.

It is therefore once again urged to the concerned authorities to upgrade GGHS Janipur to GHSS at the earliest.

Org. Secretary

Vinod Kumar

Asha Kiran Welfare Society (Regd.)

Janipur Colony

Jammu