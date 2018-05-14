Upgradation of HS Darhal demanded

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: The people of Qila Darhal, Rajpur Kameela, Rajpur Bhata, Adhroot, Pukharni, Nakara, Kampli, Ladoka and other places on Monday sought upgradation of Government High School Qila Darhal to Higher Secondary School.

They said that Qila Darhal School is High School since 1978 and is awaiting its upgradation for the last 40 years, which is sheer injustice to the people of this border area. They said that the matter was brought to the notice of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also but no action has been taken till date.

Alleging discrimination, they said that it is nothing but step motherly treatment towards Qila Darhal which is a Tehsil and sans Government Higher Secondary School.

They appealed to the Chief Minister and the Education Minister to issue orders for the upgradation of Qila Darhal High School. Prominent among those present in the meeting include Paramjit Singh former Sarpanch Qila Darhal, Rajinder Singh former Sarpanch Rajpura Kamila, Miyan Khan former Sarpanch and Capt Ajit Singh.