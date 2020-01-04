Upgradation of fire service apparatus in Srinagar, applications sought for enrollment

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: With the initiation of the project for upgradation of fire service apparatus in Srinagar city, the Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) has invited citizens to join the fire service department of the district as volunteers. The volunteers will be trained in firefighting and other relevant aspects in special training programmes which the SSCL in collaboration with the Fire Service Department of the district has planned. Those who will join the department as volunteers will be issued certification and IDs and their group will be developed as a special district-wide resource network for firefighting during times of emergencies. Their services will also be utilised for several other relevant purposes ranging from public awareness to constitution of local area committees to holding to workshops and drills to other allied activities.
