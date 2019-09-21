UP: Man held with heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore near Indo-Nepal border

Maharajganj (UP): A Nepalese national, carrying heroin worth around Rs 1.5 crore in the international market, was arrested here near the India-Nepal border, an official said on Saturday.

Raj Kumar Yadav (32) was arrested on Friday night during a routine check at Sonauli bus station and 145 gram heroin was found in his possession, Inspector Vijay Raj Singh said.

He said the seized contraband is worth Rs 1.45 crore in the international market.

Yadav was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Singh said. (PTI)