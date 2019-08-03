Up-gradation of Jammu Airport: DB seeks personal appearance of Div Com Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench of State High Court comprising Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Sindhu Sharma on Friday directed Divisional Commissioner Jammu to appear in court in person along with complete record of acquisition of land, any land on which encroachment was/is there, rehabilitation policies for allotment of plots to the persons displaced on account of acquisition of land in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Advocate Ravi Abrol seeking directions to respondents to upgrade the Civil Airport, Jammu at par with the international airports.

After hearing Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi, the court observed that in the status report dated August 1, 2019 filed by the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu in the Court today, one month’s more time has been sought to do the needful.

While observing that no effective steps were being taken by the authorities for handing over the possession of the acquired land and the land owned by the different Departments of the State to the Airport Authorities for the extension of the Airport vide order dated May 15, 2019, the court directed the Chief Secretary to examine the issue and submit the action taken report.

DB further observed that in pursuance thereto, action taken report was submitted by the Under Secretary to Government, Civil Aviation Department dated May 27, 2019, stating therein that the possession of 27 kanals 2 Marlas 4 sarsai land which was already acquired will be handed over to the Airport Authority on or before July 31, 2019. In fact it has not been done, the court added.

“The requisite information is not available either with the counsel for the State or counsel for the Airport Authority”, the status report reads.

The DB also directed Advocate Inderjeet Gupta appearing for the Airport authorities to keep the site plan ready besides other records for perusal of the court. He shall also apprise the court about increase in the cost of project because of delay, the court observed.