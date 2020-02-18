UP govt presents Rs 5.12 lakh cr budget in state assembly

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday presented a Rs 5,12,860.72 crore budget for FY 2020-21 in the state assembly.
The budget, the size of which is Rs 33,159 crore more than the last year’s budget, has provisions worth Rs 10,967.87 crore for new schemes.
Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the budget in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
This is the fourth budget of the Yogi government. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Taapsee, Tahir to star in Hindi adaptation of German classic ‘Run Lola Run’
Drug abuse poses serious hazard to society: Dr Sushil
Sidharth Shukla wins ‘Bigg Boss 13’
‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ not an easy film to make: Rana Daggubati
Margot Robbie to star opposite Christian Bale in David O Russell’s next
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper