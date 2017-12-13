UP cabinet nod to UPCOCA bill to check land mafia, organised crime

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government today approved the draft of a bill to enact a stringent law on the the lines of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to combat land mafia, mining mafia and organised crimes in the state.

The bill is expected to be introduced in the Winter session of the state legislature, which commences here tomorrow.

The Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime Act (UPCOCA) was approved at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here, the state government spokesperson and Power minister Srikant Sharma told mediapersons after the meeting.

“The rule of law is the top priority of the government and for this it is essential that those indulging in mafia, goonda activities and disturbing peace in society are identified and a special drive is launched against them…the bill is being brought with this purpose in mind,” Sharma said.

The draft of the proposed legislation has been prepared in consultation with the law department for effective check on organised crime, mafia and white collared crimes, he said. (PTI)