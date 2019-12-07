UP becoming country’s rape capital: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress party on Saturday demanded strict action against the accused in the Unnao case, saying the Uttar Pradesh government has to wake up to realise that the state is becoming the rape capital of the country.
Congress spokesperson Supriya Srimate said responsibility in the Unnao case lies at the “doorstep” of the UP government where law and order has completely collapsed.
“We demand strict action in the matter. The UP government has to wake up to realise that the state is becoming the rape capital of the country,” she said. (PTI)
