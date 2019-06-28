Unwanted guests cause trouble to residents

Share Share Share 0

Dear Editor,

Our government is busy building infrastructure, putting up new flyovers, new roads, half constructed buildings, etc. But this does not always help ease congestion because the extra space is being eaten up by the unwanted guests residing in the State.

Putting up brand new flyovers, widening roads has proved futile as these have provided a good vacant space for slums. Flyovers, half constructed buildings make a cozy home for the migrants to the city.

It is a common scene on city roads, under the fly-overs, on footpaths that the vacant space is used by these unwanted guests as home. Many beggars, hawkers too can be spotted there making merry.

The space under flyovers is also used by rickshaw pullers, ice-cream vendors and hawkers to sleep at night. It is an open house. It is a serious issue and needs proper attention. Authorities and civil administration need to keep a check on this.

It is sad that there is a frequent increase in the population of beggars and rag pickers in the city. Slums are developed at every nook and corner of the city and moreover, in the outskirts these migrant labourers have developed their own colonies and markets and no one is to check this. Residents have complaints of water and electricity theft from the area where such slums have erupted. Rampant and unchecked growth of slums is a threat for the residents and it needs immediate check.

I, reside just on the back side of marble market and this area is dangerous, especially at night, as children from the slums are often seen pacing up and down the road. The settlers most of whom are migrant labourers, rag-pickers, rickshaw-pullers and beggars flex their muscles to prevent eviction. Many a times after being drunk they start shouting and fighting with other commutes. It is sad that despite of several complaints, no action has been taken against them.

I really wonder why the authorities allow this entire nuisance. At the entry of the residential colony these migrant labourers have established their own colonies under the flyovers which really give a bad impression. Since, tourists’ season is gaining momentum in State, such slums and colonies under the fly over’s give a bad impression to the coming tourists. Moreover, they also pose a security threat for the residents residing in the nearby areas. Their population is increasing day by day and no one is bothered about it.

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to request the concerned to kindly pay attention towards this so that we can live safely and tension free.

Praveen Sharma,

Marble Market, Jammu.