UNWANTED CRY

Share Share 0 Share 0

Former cricketer, Member of Parliament and a Minister in Punjab Cabinet Navjot Singh Sidhu has been in the centre of an unwanted political controversy for his recent Pakistan visit and hugging the Army Chief there. Sidhu had been an invitee to the swearing in ceremony of his former cricket-friend Imran Khan as Prime Minister. Though being from the rival countries very few understood even at that time the chemistry these two had on the field and outside. Had it not been the cricket would Sidhu have got Imran invite at the Prime Minister swearing-in? One doubts. The political hue and cry created looks very trivial. Union Government has not taken any offence on the gesture nor the Punjab Govt headed by Congress leader Amarinder Singh questioned Sidhu’s Pak visit. So where is the fault which has raised so much of noise politically? Sidhu before joining politics was famous of his flamboyant batting in cricket and in his TV talk shows which had been made a faouvrite in the continent. The rumbling and grumbling over a hug does not seem so much of attention keeping Sidhu’s popularity. Had the same scenario by an Indian politician of some stature been created would there be such hullabaloo? No not at all. Sidhu won on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket from the Amritsar seat in the 2004 general elections. He vacated his seat for Arun Jaitely and the party fearing he will join Aam Admi Party nominated him to Rajya Sabha. He along with former Indian hockey captain Pargat Singh and Bains brothers formed a new political front – Aawaaz-e-Punjab claiming to fight against those working against Punjab, and in January 2017, Sidhu joined the Indian National Congress. Contesting from Amritsar East in the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, he won the election by a margin of 42,809 votes. Third on the list of nine ministers who were sworn in was Navjot Singh Sidhu, the cricketer-turned-politician who quit the BJP. The growing popularity of the cricketer-turned politician could be the eye sore for many in political circles which looks very trivial and irrelevant.