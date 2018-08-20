Unwanted ban

Share Share 0 Share 0

United States of America has been talking tough on terror organisation flourishing on Pakistan soil and has been asking it to ban such outfits. Pakistan Director General Military Operations recently has given an assurance that Pakistan Army would take ‘prompt action’ against move of inimical elements in proximity to the Line of Control and respond to information shared by the Indian side thereby facilitating conduct of anti-terrorist operations. Barely hours after the assurance Pakistan resorted to firing in Poonch sector on late Thursday night. The firing was aimed in order to facilitate infiltration. Politically the newly sworn- in cricketer turned Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan too expressed the desire of having peace between the countries. This is not the first time that peace overtures have been extended by India and has been demanding Pakistan must institute measures to prevent infiltration from the launch pads located on its side of the Line of Control. No doubt such a statement is reflective of joint commitment of the two countries to firmly deal with terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Hizbul Mujahideen, which has Pakistan’s notorious intelligence agency ISI’s patronage and has large presence in Kashmir Valley, has been responsible for carrying out heinous acts of terrorism and taking innocent lives in Jammu and Kashmir. US also declared the group’s Pakistan-based chief Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist nearly two months ago. India feels there has to be joint front by every nation as an obligation to end moral, diplomatic and material support to such internationally designated terror outfits and individuals. No cause or reason can justify continued provision of support, shelter and sanctuary to such entities and individuals in any manner. The US infact has designated Hizbul Mujahideen as a “foreign terrorist organisation”. The irony is that despite all the actions, Pakistan has not budged an inch away from its love for Kashmir without which the very existence domestically and outside is difficult for the neighbour.