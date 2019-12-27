UNTIMELY COMMENT

Though army headquarters has clarified Gen Rawat’s statement a non-political one as he has expressed his concern over the emerging law and order situation after the Citizenship Amendment Act it surely was out of context keeping the situation prevailing in the country. The timing of such a statement has added more to the controversy. Had it been in a normal situation everyone would have welcomed it and there would have been no political rage from any section of the society. The CAA must be negotiated with the citizen, and it is desirable that soldier be kept out of such issues. Armed forces have always remained apolitical and have been following the decades-old principle of serving the country and not any political entity. Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Thursday criticised people leading violent protests over the new citizenship law, saying leadership is not about guiding masses including students to carry out arson and violence, remarks that drew sharp reactions from opposition leaders.”Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of university and college students, the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns. This is not leadership,” the Army Chief had said at a health summit. He further said, “A leader is one person who leads you in the correct direction. Gives you the right advice and then ensures that you care for the people you lead.” If we go by the practices adopted by three services-army, air force and navy they have always remained neutral and not partisan and these have been the bedrock of the armed forces for decades. Except on few occasions few serving officers indulged in such comments. Section 21 of the Army Act prohibits any Army personnel to attend or address any meeting or to take part in any demonstration organised by anybody for any political or other purposes. It also bars them from communicating to press or to publish any book relating to political questions. Gen Rawat’s comments on politics is a sharp departure from the convention of the Indian Army in the last 70 years. This used to happen in Pakistan and Bangladesh. It is about understanding the idea of civilian supremacy and preserving the integrity of the institution that you head. The opposition has attacked Gen Rawat, who is due to retire on December 31 as Army Chief, for making remarks on political issues.