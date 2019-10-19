Unstoppable Rohit powers India to 224/3 before bad light forces early end on day 1

Agency

Ranchi: Rohit Sharma continued his sensational run as a Test opener with his third hundred of the series, allowing India to regain control of the proceedings after a top-order collapse in the third and final game against South Africa here on Saturday.

With India reduced to 39 for three, Rohit (117 batting off 164 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane (83 batting off 135) shared an unbeaten 185-run stand to stage the home team’s remarkable recovery.

India were 224 for three before bad light, followed by rain, forced an early end to play on day one with only six overs possible in the final session. With his stellar effort, Rohit, who hammered 14 boundaries and four sixes, became the first Indian opener since Sunil Gavaskar to score more than two centuries in a Test series. Gavaskar had achieved the feat way back in 1970.