UNSG very much looks forward to work with PM Modi: UN Spokesman

Share Share 0 Share

AGENCY

United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres very much looks forward to working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders have a “strong relationship” on issues such as climate change, the UN chief’s spokesperson said following Modi’s victory in the general elections.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards a super-sized victory for a second term in office.

“We have seen the results…We obviously very much look forward to working with Prime Minister Modi. The secretary general and him have especially a strong relationship when it come to issues around climate change,” UN spokesperson St phane Dujarric told PTI when asked if the secretary general has a message for Modi following his victory in elections.

Dujarric added that as of now, he doesn’t know if any conversation is scheduled between the UN chief and the Indian Prime Minister following the election results, which were declared Thursday.

Spokeswoman for President of the General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa, Monica Grayley said that the UNGA President congratulates India and the people of India, as well as all newly elected representatives of this election.

Espinosa “looks forward to continuing to work with India in the months to come,” Grayley said.

Grayley added that the UNGA President would send a congratulatory letter to the Indian government.

Espinosa had met with Modi during her visit to India in August 2018 and her interaction and cooperation with India is a very good one, Grayley said, adding that Espinosa, if given the opportunity, would definitely congratulate the Prime Minister in person if possible.