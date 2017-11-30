Unsanitary conditions, fake labels found at a confectionery unit in Srinagar

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: According to the Assistant Commissioner Food Safety, Srinagar a checking squad on Thursday inspected a confectionery unit which was manufacturing items using fake labels over them and was operating in total unsanitary conditions.

“On specific information that a food unit operating from Safakadal Srinagar is manufacturing groundnut chikkies and other confectionery items in the name of Manies sweets and Namkeen Okhla Bihar New Delhi, a team of food safety officers raided the unit.

The Assistant Commissioner said that during the inspection it was found that manufacturing was being carried out on a large scale in total unsanitary conditions and without obtaining license under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

“After lifting samples the whole stock which included 8500 packets of groundnut chikki and fake labels in huge quantity was seized and operation of the unit was closed,” he added.