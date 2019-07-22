UN’s nuclear watchdog chief Yukiya Amano has died: IAEA

Vienna: The UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, said Monday that its chief, Yukiya Amano, who has been in poor health for some time, has died.
“The Secretariat of the International Atomic Energy Agency regrets to inform with deepest sadness of the passing away of Director General Yukiya Amano,” the IAEA said in a statement. (Agency)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Symptoms at high altitude should be taken seriously: Dr Sushil
Indian-origin VFX artistes creating special effects waves in Hollywood
Matt Damon to star in Tom McCarthy’s next
‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners to give Comic-Con 2019 a miss
Shah Rukh Khan to produce horror series for Netflix
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper