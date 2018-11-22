Unregularised Electric Engineers deputation calls on Principal Secretary PDD

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A deputation of All J&K Unregularised Electric Engineers Forum led by its Convener Suraj Gupta met Principal Secretary PDD in connection with regulation of the services of engineers who have rendered their services at higher posts viz CE, SE, XEn but whose services have not been regularised beyond the post of AE/AEE.

It was brought to his notice that owing to failure of government in not regularising the services of engineers at higher posts on which they worked t he retirees are suffering immensely both mentally as well as financially as their pensions have been fixed only at the post at which they have been confirmed It was in the year 2001when regularision of engineers was done as AE/AEE.

After that in the year 2010, a few of them were regularised as XEn Engineers have been approaching the authorities since then but nothing has been moving.

During this period, so many retired engineers have even left this world waiting for regularisation of their services and enhanced pension there off going by this pace it will take years before the services of engineers are regularized.

The Forum members requested the Principal Secretary PDD to take up the case of regularisation of the services of retired electrical engineers from the date and at the post they worked as one time exception. Principal Secretary assured the Forum that the issue regarding regularisation of the services shall be taken up on top priority and resolved at the earliest.