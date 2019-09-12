Unorganised sector workers informed about PMSYMY benefits

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Workers of unorganised sector belonging to Panchayat Flora Block Marh were on Wednesday made aware about the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan Yojana (PMSYMY) here at an awareness camp organised by District Employment & Counselling Centre, Jammu.

The District Employment & Counselling Centre, Jammu is organising such camps in rural areas of the District for extensive execution of the scheme. So far, over 4000 workers have subscribed to the scheme, an official handout stated.

Deputy Director, DECC, Dr. Manisha Koul, highlighted the importance of PMSYM in providing old age security to unorganized sector workers. She explained the registration process for subscribing the scheme through Common Service Centres (CSC). She encouraged the unorganized workers falling in the 18 to 40 age group to register themselves for the scheme. Around hundreds of workers attended the camp.

Among others, the camp was attended by Sanjeev Gupta, Statistical Officer, Mamta Sharma, Career Counselling Officer and Shivali Choudhary Employment Officer.