Unorganised Congress Workers submit memo to ADC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A deputation of Unorganised Congress Workers led by Vice Chairman Munish Sharma met Additional Deputy Commissioner ADC (Administration), Kanta Devi and discussed various issueswith her.

Sharma said that the schemes launched by the Central Government are not being implemented in the State in letter and spirit.

He asked the ADC to take the issue with DC Jammu for early redressal. He also submitted a memorandum to the ADC.

The ADC assured the deputation the demands projected in the memorandum would be resolved at the earliest.

The deputation comprised of Baldev Singh, Narinder Sharma, Vijay Kumar Mehta, Pawan Sawhney, Mohit Sharma, Chetan Gupta, Sukhdev Singh, Sanjay Sharama, Rahul Mahajan, Deepak Kumar and Yashpal Kumar.