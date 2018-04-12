Unnao rape case: FIR registered against BJP MLA

Lucknow: The police today registered an FIR against Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Unnao district.
The MLA has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Superintendent of Police (SP), Unnao, Pushpanjali Devi said.
The FIR has been registered under sections 376 (rape), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage,), 363 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Makhi police station, the officer said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Implantation of world’s smallest pacemaker in Super Speciality Hospital
Kabir talks about religion and humanity
Russell Crowe is officially divorced from Danielle Spencer
Shooting of ‘Student of the Year 2’ begins in Dehradun
Geetika Kohli’s book ‘Crooked Hyphens’ released
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper