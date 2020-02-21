Unknown body of woman identified

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU:
A body which was found along Chenab river, was identified on Friday.
As
per the details, a 46 years woman was found dead near Chenab river and was
shifted to mortuary for identification. On Friday, the body was identified as
of Shehnaz Begum, wife of Mohd Afzal, resident of Kheral, district Reasi. Her
family members told police that the deceased went to dentist on Thursday and
didn’t return back.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra welcome baby girl
Taapsee, Tahir to star in Hindi adaptation of German classic ‘Run Lola Run’
Drug abuse poses serious hazard to society: Dr Sushil
Sidharth Shukla wins ‘Bigg Boss 13’
‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ not an easy film to make: Rana Daggubati
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper