Unknown body of woman identified

JAMMU: A body which was found along Chenab river, was identified on Friday.

As per the details, a 46 years woman was found dead near Chenab river and was shifted to mortuary for identification. On Friday, the body was identified as of Shehnaz Begum, wife of Mohd Afzal, resident of Kheral, district Reasi. Her family members told police that the deceased went to dentist on Thursday and didn’t return back.