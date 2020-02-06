University-Industry interface with right strategy will create ecosystem for start-ups: Prof Dhar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: University of Jammu-Industry Interface with a right strategy is an idea to make the University a hub of innovation and start-ups, said Prof Manoj Dhar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu. “University is envisaging to create an ecosystem where students, scholars and faculty are in a position to incubate their ideas,” Prof Dhar said while interacting with Rahul Sahai, former Chairman, CII and Chairman TNA.

Prof Dhar said that University-Industry interaction acquire relevance to the extent that right kind of product i.e., students and scholars are produced. In that direction, it has been made mandatory in the University that every Department identifies expert/professional from the Industry and make them a part of ‘Board of Studies’ so as to tailor courses to turn out graduates/post graduates, whose skill sets are aligned to industry requirements. Furthermore, Vice-Chancellor was of the opinion that J&K has a huge talent of human resource which if channelised in a right direction, can produce remarkable results not only for J&K but for the country as well.

Sahai applauded the initiative of University to engage members of the industry which will help in bridging the gap between Industry and the University. He further said that he will help the University in best possible way and encourage members of the industry to collaborate with University so that in partnership, we can identify and groom the students of University and Colleges for best opportunities in UT and Country.

Others present on the occasion included Prof K K Kapoor, Prof Parikshat Singh Manhas, Dr B K Bajaj, Dr Anil Gupta and Dr Vinay Thusoo, Official Spokesperson, University of Jammu.