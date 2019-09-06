Universal rite of friendship & forgiveness

Chaturmas in Sanskrit means four months, and is observed during the monsoon, when Jain monks and nuns, make themselves available in one place to the community for instruction and guidance, as in the rainy season it is difficult to travel.

Paryushan is the time when, to improve karmas, adherents perform 12 kinds of austerities, including fasting. The purpose of Paryushan is to stay close to your soul, reflect on your shortcomings, seek forgiveness for wrongdoings, remove internal corruption and vow to live an ethical way of life. Daily recital of Bhaktamar Stotra, Navakar Mantra, and practise of meditation and prayer helps one to look within and reflect on the teachings of the tirthankaras for guidance.

On the fourth day of Paryushan, Murtipujak Shvetambars read from the Kalpa Sutra, recounting the life of Mahavira, the 24th tirthankar – the 14 dreams of his mother before his birth, followed by the story of his birth, life and liberation.

It also recounts the lives of other tirthankaras and the rules of Paryushan.

Jainism is the Sramana tradition of India. Mahavira led a socio-spiritual, non-violent reform movement. He rejected superstitious practices, blind faith, caste system, gender bias, sati, shradha, bali pratha and discouraged animal sacrifice. He encouraged ahimsa, compassion and scientific temper.

He regarded all species as integral to a composite moral community. He emphasised the concept of Jivdaya, animal care and Aparigraha, non-possessiveness to protect biodiversity from human greed and butchery. The fivefold Navkar Mantra offers obeisance to Arihants, perfected beings; Siddhas, liberated souls; Acharyas, masters; Upadhyayas, teachers; and Sadhus, renunciates. Seekers find liberation through their own efforts, and not by waiting for divine intervention.

Bahubali, the elder son of Rishabdev, the first tirthankara, said “Do seva without discrimination” because all of us experience suffering. Without paroupkar, selfless service, bhakti and puja remain incomplete. Bahubali promoted rural sports activities to keep oneself holistically healthy, fit and active.

During Paryushan Parva vegetarian meals are made simpler than usual. For Shvetambars, the final day of Paryushan is Samvastsari Pratikraman or annual confession, when it is time for seeking forgiveness as well as being forgiving, enabling self-liberation. The ritual of seeking forgiveness from the teacher is widened in scope to include family, friends and all living beings. The culmination of confession is receiving forgiveness from all living beings and also forgiving everyone including oneself.