Universal language of Prana

Should the National Register of Citizens (NRC) – which has been drawn up in Assam to determine who is an ‘insider’ and who an ‘outsider,’ and which some other states are planning to emulate – to be followed by a Religious Language Register (RLR) which would decide who should be allowed the use of a specific language and who should not, who should be considered a lingual ‘insider’ and who an ‘outsider’?

Such a hypothetical question may not be as bizarre as it sounds. In a case that has created a storm of controversy not only in the generally tranquil groves of academiae but in the wider world outside, a young Rajasthani scholar, Firoz Khan, who has a doctorate in the Sanskrit language, has sparked angry protests among PhD students and some members of the faculty of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) because he has been appointed as an assistant professor in the literary department of the Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan of the institution.

What is the reason for this outburst, which has witnessed dharnas being held outside the vice-chancellor’s office? While the young man is eminently qualified to teach the language in question, in the eyes of the protestors, he has one insurmountable disqualification: he is a Muslim.

The episode raises questions which go far beyond the boundaries of the BHU. In a national climate of increasing intolerance, this display of linguistic chauvinism will add fuel to the fires of bigotry, even as it compels a debate as to whether Sanskrit, or any language, can be the exclusive preserve of any faith system, ethnic group, or nationality.

The language of the sacred texts of what has come to be called Hinduism, Sanskrit was once the zealously guarded monopoly of the Brahmin caste. The barriers of protectionism were breached when, intrigued by the accounts of 16th century European travellers to India who detected numerous similarities between this ‘sacred’ language and Greek and Latin, later Indologists, like Max Muller, began to study Sanskrit and traced its commonality with German, English, and the Romance languages.

Modern-day linguistics deems Sanskrit to be one of the estimated 445 Indo-European languages – which include Spanish, Portuguese, Persian, among others – which are spoken by 46% of the world’s population and trace their ancestry to a prehistoric oral tradition now called Proto-Indo-European.

So much for the narrow parochialism of the BHU

agitators.

Long before the word ‘globalisation’ was coined, Sanskrit, as a branch of the Indo-European lingual group, had established itself as an up-and running MNC, thanks to the migration of peoples and phonemes.