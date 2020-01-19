United Class IV Forum nominates District Presidents

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: United Class-IV Forum organised a meeting at Distt. Samba on Sunday under the presidentship of Sunny Sadhu where a huge gathering from Distt. Samba were present. While addressing the gathering president of the forum project the genuine demands of class- IV employees including the change of Nomenclature on the pattern of animal husbandry and SMC.

The attended present on the occasion said that despite of performing their duties with dedication and sincerity the Class- IV employees were never rewarded by the government. Forum also demanded 2 ½ days extra pay as we spent more time in offices and school other then our scheduled duty time.

Mean while the resolution was passed by the state body during the meeting through which Shiv Kumar, Abdul Hammed and Nisser Ahmed were nominated as Distt. Presidents for Samba, Budgam and Anantang respectively. Other member who were present in the meeting including Hanish Sharma Press and Publicity Secretary , Sanjeet Kuma ,Nasir, Ashok Kumar Dogra, Ashok KD, Billa Ahmed and Gulam Mohammad.