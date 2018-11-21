Union Tourism Secy reviews progress under PMDP

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A team of Union Ministry of Tourism comprising Union Secretary Tourism Rashmi Verma and Joint Secretary Tourism Suman Billa during their two-day visit to the State on Tuesday took a detailed stock of progress achieved in various projects sanctioned under PMDP for promotion of tourism in the J&K.

The team visited Jammu Tawi Golf Course and reviewed the progress achieved in execution of the projects sanctioned under ‘Integrated Development of Tourist Facilities’ in lieu of assets destroyed in 2014 floods under Himalayan Circuit of Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

The Secretary also visited Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu where the project for development of tourist facilities is being executed by the Tourism Department under Swadesh Darshan Scheme. She expressed her satisfaction over the progress achieved regarding the development of the important projects and desired that projects are completed within the given time frame.

Rigzian Sampheal, Secretary Tourism, Om Prakash Bhagat, Director Tourism, Jammu, Garima Kapoor, Assistant Director Tourism, MOT, GOI, Hitesh Gupta, Secretary Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Jammu, Pawan Gupta, Deputy Director Tourism (Maintenance & Works), Jammu were present during the site inspection of the projects.