Union Secy visits Budgam, interacts with PRIs, SHGs

BUDGAM: Union Secretary Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Rahul Bhatnagar on Wednesday visited Khansaheb and Parnewa blocks of district Budgam, wherein he interacted with local Sarpanchs and Panchs.

He was accompanied by Secretary Rural Development, Sheetal Nanda, Director Rural Development Department Kashmir Qazi Sarwar, ACD Budgam Waseem Raja, SDM Khansaheb and BDOs of concerned blocks.

The visiting officer was given a warm welcome by the Sarpanchs and Panchs of blocks Khansaheb and Parnewa, with whom he held interactive sessions and shared his ideas about Panchayati Raj. During the interaction, the PRIs appraised him about various issues pertaining to their respective Panchayat Halqas and the problems faced by them. The PRIs appreciated the role of Rural Development Department in the progress of the rural areas.

The Union Secretary also held interaction with the Self Help Groups (SHG) framed by ‘National Rural Livelihood Mission’ under the scheme “Umeed”. He appreciated the efforts of the Rural Development Department towards the economic empowerment of rural women.

He also toured different areas of the district and inspected various works under MGNREGA, 14th FC, CD Panchayat and other schemes of Rural Development department.

Bhatnagar also interacted with the general public who appraised him with various issues faced by them. He directed the concerned field officers to address those issues on priority.