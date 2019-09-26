Union MoS, others pay tributes to Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: On the occasion of birthday of great ideologue Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya, State BJP organised a programme, wherein Union MoS, Social Justice & Empowerment, Krishan Pal Gujjar, along with other leaders garlanded the portrait of Panditji and spoke regarding his life history.

Krishan Pal Gujjar, on this occasion, said that the present Union Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working on the concepts as put forth by Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya and various schemes for socio-economic upliftment of weaker sections and SCs have been launched and lakhs of people are getting benefits of the same.

BJP leader, Dr Nirmal Singh said that it is an important day as the country got a great patriot whom we remember with high regards and respect, as he set new principles for serving mankind.

Former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta said that Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya advocated for overall development of a person.

