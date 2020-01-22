Union Ministers’ visit ploy to befool masses: Hari Singh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Hari Singh Chib, President District Congress Committee (Jammu Rural) on Tuesday slammed BJP led Union Government for making mockery of system through a well-knit conspiracy of sending a bandwagon of Union Ministers to UT J&K for creating media hype over the issues of development and restoration of normalcy, that too when there is no change on ground level.

While addressing a meeting at Ramzanpura area of Domana Raipur Assembly Constituency, Hari Singh said that union ministers’ visit to J&K is nothing but merely an eye wash and attempt to befool people of the country by issuing statements on fake saga of peace and progress especially at that time when the UT is reeling under unprecedented phase of chaos and uncertainty.

He asserted that visit of union ministers to J&K is nothing but a futile exercise and surprisingly the cost of whole gamut shall be borne out from State exchequer viz poor public of the nation. “The entire ploy is meant for hiding the failure of BJP led government rather than highlighting its achievements.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajni Bala announced Rs 25 lakh for development of grave-yard and cremation ground at Paloura near BSF camp.