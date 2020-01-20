Union Ministers’ visit just a political gimmick to befool masses: Bhalla

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister and senior Congress leader, Raman Bhalla on Sunday termed reach-out programme of Union Ministers, claiming to change destiny of J&K people, just a political gimmick to befool masses.

While interacting with eminent persons of Bhour Camp area in Gandhi Nagar constituency, Bhalla said that like the much-touted back-to-village programme, this exercise will also be a flop show. He said that the ministers’ visit is mere an eyewash to divert attention of people from complete failure of BJP in every sector.

Terming ministers’ visit just a futile exercise, Bhalla said, “More than six months are over after abrogation of Article 370. What has been done since then by the BJP? In fact, BJP only knows to blow trumpets but does nothing on ground level.” He said that at a time when unemployment is on rise in Jammu and Kashmir and people are receiving their salaries in time, J&K government is organising visit of Central ministers.

Bhalla said that the package for one-time settlement of refugees of 1947, 1965 and 1971 comprising financial assistance/ex-gratia relief of Rs 25 lakh per family, amounting to over Rs 9,000 crore along with several other concessions including reservation to their wards was recommended by previous Congress-NC coalition Government to Centre, but nothing was done be BJP Government in this regard.

Bhalla further said, “Growing disappointment among people over governance deficit has ‘completely unnerved the non-performing BJP Government. Instead of getting into functional mode, Government is struggling to put its act together by indulging in patch-work and cosmetic makeover, in a bid to be seen in command of situation.”

He decried the diversionary tactics being adopted by BJP to cover up its failures on administrative front. They are talking politics more and not attending to woes and problems of people, he said. Recalling State’s glorious traditions of amity, peaceful co-existence and tolerance, Bhalla said that Congress has always strived to nurture the spirit of unity in diversity. This is the legacy which will be carried forward with same vigour and those coming in its way will find their political space shrinking, he asserted.