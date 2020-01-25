Union Ministers should stay for a night at block, tehsil level to take first-hand assessment of development: AJKPC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) has expressed gratitude towards the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for initiating seven-day-long unique outreach programme of Union Ministers, which concluded in J&K on Friday.

“Historic opportunity was provided to common masses of J&K during past 70 years, wherein they had a direct interaction with Union Ministers at block and tehsil level. The interactions of Union Ministers with elected Panchayat members were also significant as the latter apprised them of various issues confronting Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). It has set a good precedence for the future,” Anil Sharma, J&K UT President of AJKPC said in a statement issued here.

The AJKPC leader termed decision of Union Ministers’ outreach programme as a step taken in right direction to assess ground situation in J&K besides starting developmental works at Panchayat, Tehsil and block levels. The AJKPC leader further suggested that all visiting Union Ministers should stay for a night at block and tehsil level, as follow-up of the Outreach programme, on pattern of ‘Back to Village’ programme of J&K government to take first-hand feedback of all ongoing development activities.

During the outreach programme, Sharma also submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Mahendra Nath Pandey at block Dansal on January 19 demanding opening of degree colleges in Dansal and Nagrota blocks, ITI College, a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Dansal and setting-up of a trauma centre at Kishenpur-Manwal area of block Dansal.

Meanwhile, the AJKPC leader also welcomed the decision of the UT administration to celebrate Republic Day at block and tehsil level by involving the elected chairpersons of Block Development Councils.