Union Ministers’ J&K visit an attempt to cover BJP’s failures: Cong

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has termed the visit of 36 central ministers as a flop show and an exercise in futility just to divert the attention of common masses from burning issues in the country, but it utterly failed to create any impact on ground in absence of public response.

While addressing media persons here, JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmed Mir termed the visit as a mega publicity event of BJP and Modi Government, which came out to be a flop show. “It is unfortunate that such a futile exercise was undertaken just to cover failures of BJP government at the centre to divert attention of the countrymen from burning issues facing the country including large scale social and political upheavals resulting into unfortunate downward trend by 10 places, in assessment of the index of democracies across World apart already distressing trends in our economy,” Mir said and questioned the benefits of mega publicity event for the people, at huge expense of tax payers money, as the visiting ministers had nothing to offer to people except inaugurating petty development works, a job meant to be carried out by a local Sarpanch. The lack of interest and response of general public reflects wisdom of people, who had realised the publicity stunt of BJP Government, he added.

Flanked PCC Vice Presidents and former Ministers Mula Ram and Raman Bhalla, Mir said that on one hand, the mainstream opposition parties and leaders are not free to carryout routine political activities and a lot of restrictions and vindictive steps of government are in vogue, BJP government is trying to engage people in such meaningless photo-ops, thus keeping entire administrative machinery especially field functionaries on tenterhooks, instead of attending to problems of local population.

Lashing out at vindictive and biased attitude of the administration towards opposition, JKPCC questioned different yardsticks adopted for providing basic security cover to opposition leaders in the sensitive state.

“Government and administration is extending all sorts of luxuries to the former legislators and even non-legislator leaders of BJP including ministerial Bunglows and quarters to most of them, apart from heavy security cover and vehicles, but top leaders of Congress and other parties are even deprived of required security cover, thereby dissuading them to carry out their political activities in such a sensitive situation, when top police officers are on record admitting more than 250 active terrorists in J&K, despite heavy security operations. Which democracy permits different yardsticks in the matter of security cover to same category of people, who are vulnerable to evil designs of terrorists, due to their political role for the nation,” Mir questioned.

Mir sought release of all political detainees and conducive political atmosphere, free from any sort of unreasonable and injustifiable restrictions or administrative vendetta, for credible and meaningful political activity. He announced that Congress would go ahead with its declared goal of seeking statehood with full constitutional safeguards for protection of rights over land and government jobs of local youth but questioned those in ruling dispensation, now favouring these measures, after having failed to create much political space for snatching these rights from local people besides downgrading the State into UTs.