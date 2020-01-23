‘Union Ministers have nothing for OBCs of J&K’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Referring to visit of 36 Union Ministers of Modi led Government to newly carved Union Territory of J&K, Advocate Suresh Kumar Dogra, Chairman OBC Department, Pradesh Congress Committee J&K stated that it will be worthless and meaningless visit, if any among bulk of Union Minister would not talk on issues of Other Backward Classes (OBC), who have been continuously waiting for their legal and constitutional rights.

After abrogation of Article 370, Dogra said, Modi led Union Cabinet must not have any excuse to implement national laws, including Mandal Commission Report, reservation in promotions, political reservation in J&K under the National Commission for Backward Classes.

Dogra further added that visit of these Parliamentarians is mere an eye-wash to extract vote bank and a big fraud with innocent and poor people of J&K, especially OBCs. He said that caste based census, which is to be taken place in 2021, must be held with inclusion of OBC population of India, as was announced by then Home Minister, Rajnath Singh but denied by present Home Minister, Amit Shah. If our adequate demands would not be fulfilled, OBCs will be forced to adopt the path of agitation for their rights, he added.