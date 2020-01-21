Union Minister rolls out Centre’s plan for development of farming sector

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Kailash Choudhary on Tuesday inaugurated completed projects and launched new works in border district Samba and chaired a public outreach meeting at Raya Morh block- Vijaypur.

Member Parliament, Lok Sabha, Jugal Kishore Sharma also participated in the Public outreach programme along with Secretary Agriculture department, Manzoor Ahmed, District Development Commissioner, Samba Rohit Khajuria, Director Command Area Development, Smita Sethi, Senior Superintended of Police, Shakti Pathak, Additional Deputy Commissioner Vikas Gupta, besides other District and sectoral Officers, BDC chairman, Sarpanchs, Panchs and locals in large number were also present.

During the programme, the minister launched the work for improvement and augmentation of Water Supply Scheme Raya-Suchani & Patti under the Jal Jeevan mission. He also inaugurated the newly completed Raya to Patti road and Nallah development project at Ranjheri, Raya.

On the occasion, sanctioned letters of financial assistance, under Social Welfare Department’s State Marriage Assistance Scheme, were also presented to several beneficiaries, by the union minister.

Later, interacting with the locals at the Public meeting, Kailash Choudhary informed that Government of India has launched a bunch of social welfare schemes which are directly benefiting the common masses. He said that the policies launched by the centre govt. post abolition of Article 370, for development of JK will prove a game changer in terms of its development.

“The new schemes for development of JK including sanctioning of medical colleges, educational institutions and strengthening of PRIs is bound to usher JK into new era of progress and development,'” the Union Minister added. Highlighting the initiatives of the centre for development of farming sector, the Union Minister of State said that Government of India is taking major strides in doubling the farmers income by 2022, facilitating farmers to open food processing units in their farms, besides changing the mindset of people regarding farming as being an unprofitable occupation. He said the new mantra for overall development of the society lies in the slogan of ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas’. “String of schemes like Ujjwala, UJALA, SBM, Aayushman Bharat, Jan Arogya, PMAY, PMGSY and others have been launched to take care of the hitherto neglected strata of society” he said.

Later, Choudhary and Member Parliament, Jugal Kishore, along with the team of officers visited the forward border villages to assess the losses to farmers due to rains and inclement weather condition.