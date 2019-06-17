Union Minister reviews functioning of PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Mansukh L Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers on Monday visited Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra near Government Medical College Jammu and reviewed its functioning. The Kendra is being run by the Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu Region since October 11, 2018 selling quality medicines on cheaper rates. Mandaviya met Dinesh Gupta, Honorary Secretary of Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu Region and also some of the customers. Sachin Kumar, CEO, BPPI, GOI and Mohan Kumar, Vendor for Jammu Division accompanied the minister. The Union Minister checked the stock position as well as the sale register maintained at the Kendra. He said that considering the location just near the hospitals, the demand as well as the sale of items should be much more. The vendor was also directed to ensure prompt supply on receipt of demand from the Kendra. The CEO informed that many more items are in the pipe line and shortly will be supplied to all Kendras.
