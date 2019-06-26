Union Minister reviews AMRUT, Smart City, PMAY

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday reviewed the working of AMRUT, Smart City Mission and PMAY-HFA(U) schemes with the State Mission Directors.

State Mission Directors from various states interacted with the Minister through video conferencing and gave a detailed view about the progress and achievements on these schemes so far.

While expressing satisfaction over the functioning of various schemes, the Minister pressed upon the State Mission Directors to complete these schemes in a time bound manner and assured that they will not face any financial problems during the implementation of these schemes.

The Minister also exhorted upon the state governments to inform the public about these schemes and bring the developmental schemes to the doorsteps of public.

Director Planning Housing and Urban Development Department, M I Pakchiwal during the video conferencing said that total allocation for the AMRUT Mission in the State is Rs 593.05 Crore, out of which Rs 306.00 Crore has been released. Out of 92 approved projects, 89 projects have been tendered while as 84 projects have been allotted. He also said that 29 projects have already been completed.

Under the PMAY – Housing for All (Urban), Pakchiwal informed that 32804 dwelling units/beneficiaries have been sanctioned under PMAY(U) in Phase 1 and Phase 2. He also said that 7695 dwelling units have already been taken up and are at different stages of construction.

Regarding the Jammu Smart City, the Director said that an amount of Rs 3464.51 crore with two components i.e. Area Based Development and Pan City Development have been approved. He also said that an amount of Rs 72.00 Crore has been released to CEO, JSCL out of which Rs. 15.15 Crore has been utilized ending March 2019.

About the Srinagar Smart City he said that an amount of Rs 3634.82 Cr has been approved with two components i.e. Area Based Development and PAN City Development.

An amount of Rs 52.00 Crore has been released to CEO, JSCL out of which Rs. 7.07 Crore has been utilized on Jhelum Water Front Beautification and Heritage & Tourism Development and Heritage projects ending March 2019.