Union Minister inaugurates National Immunisation Day

JAMMU: Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Sunday inaugurated National Immunisation Day here at Gandhi Nagar Hospital.

Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo; Director Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization J&K, Dr. Arun Sharma; Director Health Services Jammu, Dr. Renu Sharma; Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K, Bhupinder Kumar; Medical Superintendent Gandhi Nagar, Dr. Chander Parkash; State Immunization Officer, Dr. Qazi Haroon; State Tuberculosis Officer, Dr. Sanjay Turki; SMO WHO, Ravinderpal Singh; Doctors and other officers of Medical Department students and Parents of the children were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Choubey urged all the officers and officials to continue working hard as the neighbouring countries still have wild polio cases. “We should mobilize all the resources to keep polio at bay and continue to participate in the pulse polio Immunization campaigns so that immunity of our children remains high,” he said.

He appealed the people to get their children vaccinated even if the child is born few hours ago or is suffering from viral infection or any other disease.

The Union Minister said that on March 27, 2014 the World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared India a Polio free country.

Pointing out that the Government of India is making all the efforts to protect children from diseases, he said that the vaccination under the programme must reach the last child of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Atal Dulloo informed that nearly 19,85,021 children are going to be vaccinated at 10,722 established booths across Jammu and Kashmir on National Immunization Day 2020.

The Welcome address was presented by the Dr. Arun Sharma and Dr. Renu Sharma presented Vote of Thanks.