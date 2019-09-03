Union Joint Secy reviews livestock sector in JK

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Union Joint Secretary, Cattle and Dairy Development O P Chaudhary on Tuesday reviewed working of Animal and Sheep Husbandry sectors and implementation of dairy development schemes in Jammu and Kashmir here.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Animal Sheep and Fisheries Department Asgar Hassan Samoon. Besides Director Animal Husbandry Jammu, Director Animal Husbandry Kashmir, Director Sheep Husbandry Department Kashmir, Director Animal Husbandry Jammu, DGM NABARD and MD JKMPCL, Deputy Commissioners of NLM and Dairy Development (GOI) were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Joint Secretary assured of liberal funding for promotion of livestock sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

He stressed on the implementation of livestock sector schemes for creating employment opportunities besides creation of infrastructural assets across J&K.

Terming the welfare of farmers as the priority of the Government, Joint Secretary asked the JKMPCL to expand the target of cooperative societies in J&K besides increasing production capacity of their units in Srinagar and Jammu. He also asked the NABARD to expedite the sanctioning of loan cases of livestock sector. He asked the officers to send DPRs of projected projects at earliest so that the public importance projects are completed within the stipulated time.

He asked the officers to highlight mega projects which are not covered under normal schemes and programmes separately so that funding of them is also arranged at earliest. Dr Samoon briefed about the status of Rashtriya Gokul Mission and National Livestock Mission. He also gave an overview of semen stations and asked for setting up more semen stations and Liquid Nitrogen plants in different parts of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

To promote livestock entrepreneurship among people, Dr Samoon asked for insurance cover of their livestock so that they can expand their business venture. Dr Samoon also briefed in detail about the steps taken to strengthen and modernising various sheep farms and need for their further upgradation.