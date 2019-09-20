Union Joint Secretary for measures to boost entrepreneurial scenario in J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Union Joint Secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, B. Srinavas, on Thursday stressed on full coverage of various centrally sponsored schemes to boost entrepreneurial culture in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Joint Secretary is accompanied by a team of central government officers comprising CEO KVIC Preeta Verma, CEO CGTMSE Venugopal Rao, Deputy CEO KVIC M. Rjan Babu, and Under Secretary Anil Kumar to hold meetings with different Government Departments, KVIB, DIC, Handicrafts, Handlooms and Financial Institutions.

B. Srinavas said that individual beneficiary schemes of MSME like PMEGP, CGT MSE and interest subvention scheme should be implemented completely and not a single eligible beneficiary should be left out.

He said that cases which are rejected due to some issues should be reviewed and handholding support to entrepreneurs should be ensured so that benefits from the schemes are availed by intended beneficiaries.

CEO CGTMSE gave a detailed presentation about the schemes and changes that are undertaken for the benefit of entrepreneurs. Representatives of J&K Bank were advised to go for awareness programmes on CGTMSE scheme.

Emphasis was also laid on processing PMEGP cases through offline mode as well so that beneficiaries avail its benefits on time.

It was said that entrepreneurs of Kashmir region should apply for the interest subvention of 2% for MSMEs as for now no such claim has been forwarded. The entrepreneurs were informed to get in touch with officers of DICs for Udyog-Adhaar registration and handholding support.

The central team later visited MSME DI Srinagar office for taking stock of infrastructure upgradation there.

Later, the team also called on Advisor to Governor K. Skandan and Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Naveen Choudhary. The Advisor emphasized upon formulation of more project reports with reference to CFCs for Handicraft Industry and Hotel sector.